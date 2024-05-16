Pelicans Guard Dyson Daniels To Host NBA Finals Party In Native Australia
The NBA Playoffs rage on, but the New Orleans Pelicans were long ago knocked out in a first-round sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder. There will be one member of the Pelicans doing some work this year for the NBA Finals. Dyson Daniels is co-hosting a Game 1 party in his home country of Australia on June 7. The live event includes a way to view the game on a giant 257-inch screen, a question-and-answer session with Daniels and Lanard Copeland, plus food, games, and a 3-on-3 matchup.
Entry to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne is free, but VIP tickets can be purchased for access to the Q&A session, as well as complimentary food and beverages for the event. The unique celebration will be broadcast live on the Sportsbet website. Marvel Stadium has hosted many famous events over the years, including Soccer World Cup qualifiers, UFC events, and even music concerts. Since opening up in 2000, approximately 42 million fans have gone through the gates to watch a myriad of different events. Dyson is one of twelve Australian-born players currently in the NBA.
Daniels continued to progress in his second year with the Pelicans. He played in 61 games this past season, averaging 22.3 minutes per game and scoring 5.3 points. His tenacity on defense continues to be his calling card in the league. Daniels tied the team lead in steals per game (1.4) with Herb Jones, who expects to be named to an All-Defensive team for the first time this season. New Orleans selected Daniels with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.