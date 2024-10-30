New Orleans Pelicans Linked to Intriguing Trade with Toronto Raptors
With the 2024-25 NBA season underway, the New Orleans Pelicans appear to be a team that could look very different by the time the trade deadline arrives.
Brandon Ingram is still a name being circulated around in the NBA rumor mill. He's widely expected to be available for the right price. The Pelicans are not expected to keep him past the deadline.
That being said, finding the right trade that satisfies the Pelicans is not going to be an easy task.
At 27 years old, Ingram is a legitimate franchise cornerstone kind of piece. He's not a player that New Orleans will trade for pennies on the dollar.
Keeping that in mind, a new idea has been suggested that would send Ingram packing. This new trade idea would have Ingram landing with the Toronto Raptors.
Nathaniel Holloway of The Sporting News has suggested a big move that would send Ingram, Jordan Hawkins, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to the Raptors in exchange for Bruce Brown and Jakob Poeltl.
"While this trade may not make the Pelicans the best team in the Western Conference, it does help them in both the present and future. Brown would replace Murray as the starting point guard, then he could either come off the bench or start at a different position whenever Murray returns. Poeltl also gives the Pelicans size while Yves Missi continues to adapt to the NBA."
Honestly, on the outside looking in, it doesn't seem like the Pelicans would be getting enough in return. Moving on from Hawkins in the deal would make a draft pick seem needed in return.
Also, the reasoning that Brown could play point guard in Dejounte Murray's absence doesn't make sense. Brown is far from being a point guard. He could play that position if absolutely needed, but it would not be an ideal scenario for either Brown or New Orleans.
Despite those concerns, both Brown and Poeltl would be quality additions for the Pelicans.
Poeltl would help fix the center issue. He has started off the season strong for Toronto in four games, averaging 12.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.
Brown, on the other hand, has not played so far this season as he works to return from a knee issue. Last year, he averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
Both players that would be heading to New Orleans are quality role pieces. However, the loss of Ingram would be tough to offset with Brown and Poeltl. Losing Hawkins would make things even worse.
All of that being said, this would not be an ideal trade scenario for Ingram.
Unfortunately, the Pelicans likely aren't going to find a perfect trade that makes them a clear-cut winner. This could be the kind of trade package that they'll end up getting.