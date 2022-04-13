Pelicans Shootaround Notes (Apr. 12)

It's win or go home for the Pelicans! They will face off against the San Antonio Spurs tonight at the Smoothie King Center. The team knows the task before them and they must successfully execute in order to survive and move on. The Pelicans were focused in yesterday's shootaround, knowing the obstacle that lies before them.

Here are a few highlights from the media portion of practice:

Brandon Ingram on his health heading into Wednesday night:

"I feel pretty good. Mentally I feel good. Physically I feel good. It's going to be an exciting task for us tomorrow.

Ingram on the impact the rookies have had on the team this year:

"They bring energy every single day. Their like the face of our team Herb brings something defensively and offensively. Jose' brings energy off the bench, always making something happen. Trey can really shoot the basketball. He's gotten better all year. You've seen the strides all year."

Coach Willie Green on trying to slow down Spurs' Dejounte Murray:

"His defense is great. He's number 1 in steals. Real active and long. Always in the passing lane so we've got to be careful with our passes. And then he just makes their team go. He's the engine. Always looking to make plays and make pocket passes to their bigs so we have to do a good job there."

Coach Green on the benefits of his young team playing at home for this game:

"It's extremely valuable for all of us. For myself as a young coach and us as a young group.....We're looking forward to it. The guys have earned this opportunity. They've earned the right to have an extended season and we look forward to hosting this game at home."

CJ McCollum on advice to the younger guys about playing in big games:

"Just enjoy the moment first off. Focus in on the gameplan, scout, watch film, understand your positions and other positions, but don't put too much pressure on yourself. It's just a game at the end of the day.......Don't overanalyze it. Just go hoop."

McCollum on his thoughts on the Play In game:

"I love to watch it. Hate to play in it. (laughs). It's good for the league. It's good for fans. It makes the last quarter of the season more competitive and you got alot of great games...........so it's really fun for the league, but like you don't want to play in it because if you lose it's over. I have mixed feelings about it but I'm happy it's been successful and well received.

Read New Orleans Pelicans News