Spurs vs. Pelicans: Young Team Handling Elimination Game Emotions

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to keep their emotions in check facing off against the San Antonio Spurs for the right to extend their season.

The New Orleans Pelicans (36-45, 9th Western Conference) can extend their season at least one more game with a win over the San Antonio Spurs (34-48). Willie Green is going up against the winningest coach in NBA history but the Pelicans should have the talent to earn a victory.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

When: April 13, 2022 @ 8:30 PM CT

Where: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

How To Watch/Listen: ESPN, ESPN 100.3FM New Orleans

Expected Starting Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Jaxson Hayes, Willy Hernangomez

San Antonio Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Josh Primo, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram (probable) was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice. Coach Willie Green confirmed afterward that he expects Ingram for the elimination game. CJ McCollum and Jonas Valancuinas will be in the starting lineup, giving the Pelicans three All-Stars compared to one for the Spurs.

Dejounte Murray is the one though, and he could be the next big star to come out of San Antonio’s development factory. Murray is the first player in NBA history to average 20+ points, 8+ rebounds, 9+ assists, and 2+ steals in a season. Only Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson have come close according to Jordan Howenstine. Slowing down the 8th-best scoring team in the league starts with stopping Murray.

Herb Jones will get the first assignment on Murray. Jones needs to make him work so Murray is left disruptive on defense. Green noted after practice, "His defense is great. He's number 1 in steals. Real active and long. Always in the passing lane so we've got to be careful with our passes. And then he just makes their team go. He's the engine. Always looking to make plays and make pocket passes to their bigs so we have to do a good job there."

Jones cannot get swept up in the emotions of playoff basketball and play effectively in an elimination game. McCollum said after Tuesday’s practice his advice to the young team is to “Just enjoy the moment first off. Focus in on the game plan, scout, watch film, understand your positions and other positions but don't put too much pressure on yourself. It's just a game at the end of the day. Don't overanalyze it. Just go hoop."

Green explained this opportunity is “extremely valuable for all of us. For myself as a young coach and us as a young group.....We're looking forward to it. The guys have earned this opportunity. They've earned the right to have an extended season and we look forward to hosting this game at home.”

These new-look Spurs play like an old Popovich team. They don’t commit turnovers (4th best) and are in the top ten for scoring, rebounds, blocks, and steals. Only one team shares the ball more, adding up to 28 assists per game. The Spurs shoot a higher percentage beyond the arc and are second-best in not committing fouls. New Orleans will have to play mistake-free team basketball to have a chance late in the game.

McCollum and Ingram should be able to keep up with Murray and Devin Vassell if the game turns into a shootout. Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valancuinas have the size to control the pace from the paint. Add Larry Nance Jr. to the rotation and the Pelicans will sport three of the most efficient big men in the game going by points per shot attempt. The Pelicans just have to not forget to feed their big men.

Green stated the same message in several different ways. New Orleans needed to go through tough times to get where they wanted to go. McCollum appreciates the experience of an elimination game even if he hopes to avoid the process next season.

"I love to watch it. Hate to play in it. (laughs). It's good for the league. It's good for fans. It makes the last quarter of the season more competitive and you got a lot of great games. It's really fun for the league, but like you don't want to play in it because if you lose it's over. I have mixed feelings about it but I'm happy it's been successful and well-received.”

