Pelicans’ Streak Snapped After Ugly Loss To Jazz

New Orleans suffered one of its worst shooting nights of the season and saw its seven-game win streak come to an end in Salt Lake City.

After seven games of unselfishness, efficiency, outstanding defense, and palpable energy, the New Orleans Pelicans laid an egg on Tuesday night, falling on the road to the Utah Jazz 121-100.

Once again Zion Williamson led the way for the Pels, scoring a team-high 26 points in 25 minutes.

Jonas Valanciunas (15) and CJ McCollum (14) were the only other New Orleans players to reach double figures.

Williamson was his typically efficient self from the field, converting on 10 of his 16 field goal attempts, but his teammates combined to make just 27 of 77 shots (.350), including a season-low 14.8% from three-point range (4 of 27).

The four three pointers were one off the season-low.

Meanwhile, the Jazz had six players reach double figures, with three securing double-doubles on the night.

Lauri Markkanen, who had 31 points and 12 rebounds in Utah’s overtime win in New Orleans back in October, returned from the COVID list to contribute 18 points and 11 boards in this one.

Jarred Vanderbilt was nearly unstoppable, finishing with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists in just 22 minutes on 8-of-9 shooting.

Rookie Walker Kessler got in on the action with 11 points, 16 boards, and three blocks in just 23 minutes.

Malik Beasley hit some big shots to finish with a team-high 21 points for Utah, and former Pelican Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points, giving him 46 over his last two games.

The Pelicans formula during their win streak had been to remain competitive in points from deep and dominate points in the paint.

They were unable to do either against the Jazz.

New Orleans held a precarious one-point lead after the first quarter, 30-29, on the strength of Williamson’s efforts.

Zion accounted for 10 points and got to the line early as the two teams essentially matched buckets for the first 12 minutes.

However, early in the second quarter Williamson picked up his third personal foul and went to the bench for the remainder of the half.

What followed was one of the worst offensive quarters the Pelicans have played in quite some time.

New Orleans shot 6-for-22 during the period as the Jazz turned that one point deficit into a 52-45 halftime lead.

The Jazz blitzed the Pelicans in the third quarter.

While the Pels were putting together another stretch of below 33 percent shooting, Utah rattled off 39 points in the period to give them a 20-point advantage heading into the fourth.

Even with the Jazz taking their foot off the gas late, the Pelicans were never able to make it a ball game.

New Orleans finished -4 in points in the paint, getting outscored 64-60, due in no small part to Williamson’s foul trouble, but also a porous defensive effort.

The Pelicans’ depth failed to show, even with the returns of Herbert Jones and Kira Lewis Jr., as Utah dominated in bench points as well, 60-39.

It was an inglorious start to what will be a difficult week on the road.

The Pelicans will look to bounce back on Thursday night as the face the Jazz once again before traveling to the Valley of the Sun for their third game against Phoenix in nine days.

