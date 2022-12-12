Zion Williamson Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

After leading the Pelicans to a 3-0 week, Williamson earns the first Player of the Week of his young career.

This afternoon the NBA announced that Pelicans forward Zion Williamson had been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec. 5-11.

In wins over the Pistons and Suns, Zion averaged 33.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in just over 37 minutes per game, while making more than 70 percent of his shot attempts.

In its release the league stated, "Williamson finished the week as one of two players in the West to average at least 30 points per game and the only Western Conference player to average at least 30 points and eight rebounds. Williamson also averaged an NBA-best 24.0 points in the paint per game during this stretch.

In a 104-98 win over the Pistons, Williamson collected his fifth double-double of the season with 29 points and 10 rebounds, along with five assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.

Dec 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Torrey Craig (0) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

He followed that up with consecutive 35-point efforts against the Suns on Friday and Sunday. In two games versus Phoenix, Zion made 27 of his 38 shot attempts, including two of three from distance, in helping the Pelicans hold on to first place in the Western Conference standings.

Williamson’s Player of the Week honor is the first of his career and makes him one of nine players in team history to win the award.

