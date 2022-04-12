Pelicans Need Ingram, Improved Defense to Advance Past Play-In Tournament

New Orleans will have difficulty advancing in the postseason without its full arsenal of players and an improved defensive effort.

New Orleans Pelicans fans have never seen their team go past the second round in an NBA Playoffs series. Although the Play-In Tournament will have a different vibe, will the passionate and loyal fanbase again have their patience tested and wait for another season?

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

THE SIGNIFICANCE OF BRANDON INGRAM

The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson the entire season with a foot injury and still had the fortitude to claw and fight for the winner plays-on opportunity. Green's crew's upcoming Play-IN Tournament contest with San Antonio will vibe differently if Brandon Ingram isn't 100%.

Without the star forward on the hardwood, the Pelicans winning odds diminish drastically. Since his right hamstring soreness/tightness began on March 8, New Orleans' record is 5-8.

Not only do they miss his 24.5 PPG vs. Spurs scoring ability, but also his defensive prowess and 4.5 RPG vs. Spurs. Ingram is the only player in NBA to average 22-plus PPG 5.4-plus APG, 5.5-plus RPG, and three or fewer turnovers per game.

He's a proven asset, but also, the Pelicans require an improved defensive effort to leap into the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Other Ingram facts:

Scores 30+ PT: 6-4, 3-0 at home

6+ ASTS: 16-9, 7-4 at home

Leads the team by making 266 of 322 free attempts.

Ranks 4th in the NBA in total FGM from the mid-range 190-of-408 (.466)

Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) is defended by San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

PLAYOFF ACTION IS AMPED!

Hall of Famer Bill Parcells would say, "you are what your record says you are." At 36-46, New Orleans is fortunate to be at this point.

The postseason is a different animal where unseasoned coaches and players have difficulty handling the pressure.

Playoff games are amped with high intensity, drama, and intrigue. A team cannot rely on its regular season's wins and stats with a low margin for errors in these games.

You won't be allowed to correct any previous game's mistakes during the Play-In Tournament because there isn't a tomorrow. Either you win or go fishing with Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

Apr 9, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes for a lay-up while New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) looks on during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

CAN PELS HANDLE THE PACE?

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies sliced and diced the Pelicans in Memphis. It's proof that New Orleans has defensive issues handling teams who are faster, shoot, and rebound better. Memphis is one of the two teams in the NBA's Top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency.

The game's pace was too much for the team to handle without Ingram's scoring and defense.

Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green yells during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

THE PELS FUTURE

Coach Green's young and talented Pelicans are an emerging team to reckon with in the NBA. It's unlikely that earning a berth in the 2022 NBA Playoffs will immediately fix what ails the Pels versus higher-seeded teams.

New Orleans needs another influential figure like Zion to complement Ingram, McCollum, Valanciunas, and Jones.

As Coach Green noted in the season finale's pregame presser, the current run will boost the team's confidence for next season. "I think it's important for our guys to understand that we want to go out and play our style. That leads to momentum and confidence going into our next game."

Griffin and the New Orleans front office will have essential decisions this offseason. Today, Green's leadership and the young core of players point to a bright future ahead in New Orleans.

Hopefully, it won't come until the Pels may fall in the Playoffs instead of this Play-In Tournament round.

