Pelicans Need Ingram, Improved Defense to Advance Past Play-In Tournament

Skip to main content

Pelicans Need Ingram, Improved Defense to Advance

New Orleans will have difficulty advancing in the postseason without its full arsenal of players and an improved defensive effort.

New Orleans Pelicans fans have never seen their team go past the second round in an NBA Playoffs series. Although the Play-In Tournament will have a different vibe, will the passionate and loyal fanbase again have their patience tested and wait for another season?

Brandon Ingram

THE SIGNIFICANCE OF BRANDON INGRAM

The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson the entire season with a foot injury and still had the fortitude to claw and fight for the winner plays-on opportunity. Green's crew's upcoming Play-IN Tournament contest with San Antonio will vibe differently if Brandon Ingram isn't 100%. 

Without the star forward on the hardwood, the Pelicans winning odds diminish drastically. Since his right hamstring soreness/tightness began on March 8, New Orleans' record is 5-8. 

Not only do they miss his 24.5 PPG vs. Spurs scoring ability, but also his defensive prowess and 4.5 RPG vs. Spurs. Ingram is the only player in NBA to average 22-plus PPG 5.4-plus APG, 5.5-plus RPG, and three or fewer turnovers per game.

He's a proven asset, but also, the Pelicans require an improved defensive effort to leap into the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Other Ingram facts:

  • Scores 30+ PT: 6-4, 3-0 at home
  • 6+ ASTS: 16-9, 7-4 at home
  • Leads the team by making 266 of 322 free attempts.
  • Ranks 4th in the NBA in total FGM from the mid-range 190-of-408 (.466)
CJ McCollum

PLAYOFF ACTION IS AMPED!

Hall of Famer Bill Parcells would say, "you are what your record says you are." At 36-46, New Orleans is fortunate to be at this point. 

The postseason is a different animal where unseasoned coaches and players have difficulty handling the pressure. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Playoff games are amped with high intensity, drama, and intrigue. A team cannot rely on its regular season's wins and stats with a low margin for errors in these games. 

You won't be allowed to correct any previous game's mistakes during the Play-In Tournament because there isn't a tomorrow. Either you win or go fishing with Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

Ja Morant

CAN PELS HANDLE THE PACE?

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies sliced and diced the Pelicans in Memphis. It's proof that New Orleans has defensive issues handling teams who are faster, shoot, and rebound better. Memphis is one of the two teams in the NBA's Top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency. 

The game's pace was too much for the team to handle without Ingram's scoring and defense.

Willie Green

THE PELS FUTURE

Coach Green's young and talented Pelicans are an emerging team to reckon with in the NBA. It's unlikely that earning a berth in the 2022 NBA Playoffs will immediately fix what ails the Pels versus higher-seeded teams. 

New Orleans needs another influential figure like Zion to complement Ingram, McCollum, Valanciunas, and Jones. 

As Coach Green noted in the season finale's pregame presser, the current run will boost the team's confidence for next season. "I think it's important for our guys to understand that we want to go out and play our style. That leads to momentum and confidence going into our next game."

Griffin and the New Orleans front office will have essential decisions this offseason. Today, Green's leadership and the young core of players point to a bright future ahead in New Orleans. 

Hopefully, it won't come until the Pels may fall in the Playoffs instead of this Play-In Tournament round.  

Read New Orleans Pelicans News

USATSI_18060378_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Spurs vs. Pelicans: Young Team Handling Elimination Game Emotions

By Chris Dodson2 hours ago
CJ McCollum
Basketball

New Orleans Pelicans Protecting The Nest With Loyal Fans

By Chris Dodson2 hours ago
Coach Willie Green
Basketball

Pelicans Shootaround Notes (Apr. 12)

By Terry Kimble2 hours ago
USATSI_17674639_168388561_lowres
Editorial

Pelicans Need Ingram, Improved Defense to Advance Past Play-In Tournament

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 12, 2022
Herb Jones on LeBron James
Editorial

Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas Lead Pelicans in 2022 Hustle Stats

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 12, 2022
USATSI_18060376_168388561_lowres
Editorial

Pelicans Still 'Proud' After Losing Regular-Season Finale

By Chris DodsonApr 11, 2022
Mikal Bridges
Editorial

Top-10 NBA Teams Playoffs Edition 2022

By Dr. Carla Antoine and Sam LucioApr 10, 2022
USATSI_18041423_168388561_lowres
News

Pelicans: Season-Finale Injury Report vs. Warriors

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 10, 2022