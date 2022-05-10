Pelicans Rookie Review: Rising Star Jose Alvarado Can Do More Than Shoot

Jose Alvarado can do more than shoot. That's why the New Orleans Pelicans believe he can lock up the supporting point guard role for years to come.

Jose Alvarado can do more than shoot. In fact, Alvarado's value to the team and effect on the crowd goes well past what is happening on the court. That’s why the New Orleans Pelicans converted his two-way contract into a four-year, $6.5 million deal. They believe Alvarado can be the supporting guard CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson need in the NBA Playoffs.

Alvarado’s confident competitiveness is infectious. He led the Birmingham Squadron before moving to the end of the Pelicans’ bench. His energy and positive attitude were obvious even during games in which he did not play. It did not take long for Willie Green to put that energy to good use, unleashing Alvarado's full-court press on the NBA in January.

The hope is the playoff series against Phoenix Suns was Alvarado's star turn. He was closing out playoff wins and even snuck up for the 'GTA' steal in Game 4 after Paul waved him off in Game 1. Alvarado hounding Chris Paul into 8-second violations and a flagrant foul for lashing out. Alvarado made Paul, one of the greatest ever, that uncomfortable in a first-round series.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) steals the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alvarado played better as the stakes got higher and has room to improve. He averaged approximately 8 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds in the 8 postseason games while going 9/21 (42%) from three-point range. His only flaws exposed in the playoffs were his turnovers and foul trouble, which is in part due to his intense defense.

Alvarado went from undrafted to the G-League, to finishing 4th in FiveThirtyEight’s Rookie WAR (Wins Above Replacement) ratings despite not cracking the rotation until New Year's Day. Only Herb Jones (49) had more steals than Alvarado (40) after the All-Star Break. (Former Pelican Jrue Holiday (39) was 3rd.)

Alvarado's play backs up his recent Defensive Player of the Year statement. Griffin was right in saying most of his roster was “untouchable” at the trade deadline. Alvarado is too much of a value and a fan favorite to even entertain an offer. How many other undrafted reserve players bring out this much excitement from a fanbase?

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) has the ball knocked away by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) in the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

“NOLA man, I love this city, I love what they do, and hearing all that, it never gets old,” Alvarado said of the chants after Game 4. “I see it and I hear it and it’s like man, it’s crazy. This city’s got my back and I got they back and that’s 100 percent.”

Alvarado, who just turned 24, is at home for at least another year. He is guaranteed $1.6 million through the end of next season but the Pelicans could pick up two more years of options for less than $4 million combined.

Having such a cheap yet productive point guard gives the front office time to ponder several options with Kira Lewis Jr. and Devonte' Graham. Lewis Jr. and Graham will make almost $16 million combined next season.

Both might be behind Alvarado on the depth chart. The front office would have the ammo to make an upgrade without disrupting the team if Alvarado can handle a full season at his intensity. Add Zion Williamson and a 2022 lottery pick and Alvarado will not have to pick up much slack to stay consistent and refreshed for a playoff run.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alvarado's supportive hype endeared him to teammates and made it that much harder for Willie Green to not give him a shot. When that shot came, Alvarado was ready to run it down for all it was worth. And run it down he did, becoming a household name in the process.

How else can anyone explain his appearance on TNT's halftime show? Alvarado will play with the same energy but it will be tough to sneak up on the league next season. He is getting too much attention now and deserves every minute in the spotlight.

