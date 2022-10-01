Pelicans, Larry Nance Jr. Agree On Two Year, $21.6 Million Extension

The New Orleans Pelicans and Larry Nance Jr. have agreed on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension, his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports has told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The extension ties the team and player together for another three years at a total cost of $31.3 million.

Nance Jr. immediately tweeted out a pin drop with "Nola" in the tweet. Josh Hart sent his congratulations but also added there will be some rent due soon. Nance Jr. will pay the fees, having expressed how he has never felt this amount of chemistry and emotion from any other franchise.

The arranging of new furniture is almost complete for the team's front office. Vice President David Griffin has now secured the contractual rights to and trust of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and now Nance Jr. The core built in the wake of Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday's departures is impressive.

Nance Jr. played a major role as a small-ball big in last year's playoff run. He said during Media Day that health is not a concern going into the season, even though he has been limited at practices.

"I'm finally healthy," Nance said recently. "I played the end of the season still recovering from the surgery. The meniscus surgery I had, I didn't realize how long that had been bothering me. I had lost a step, lost a little bit of balance and all that came back in the summer. I feel good. I feel better than I have the last few years."

