Pelicans Locking In Offseason Schedule With Plans For a "Calmer" Summer

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans front office are scheduling trips and locking in their offseason plans.

The New Orleans Pelicans made a surprising late-season run to the playoffs, putting up a good fight against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin and the rest of the front office are focused on reinforcing the roster to make a return trip to the postseason. They expect this to be a "quiet" summer compared to previous seasons.

General Manager Trajan Langdon has had eyes on the European and collegiate leagues for months. As those overseas seasons are wrapping up, the Pelicans will have most of their scouts at the NBA's draft combine on May 16-22 in Chicago.

Vice President and newly inducted Hall of Famer Swin Cash will be the team's representative at the 2022 NBA draft lottery on May 17. Fans can tune it at 7:00 PM CT to determine if the Pelicans have kept the pick from the Los Angeles Lakers and if the team got lucky enough to move into the top four.

Griffin said the team was “lucky,” and having a lottery pick was “unexpected.” Even though there will be offers, the team has hinted they will keep the pick despite having 14 players under contract. Griffin said, "it's exciting thinking about adding a talent like that to a group like this. The thing we have proven we have a really good ability to do is identify character. I think we have found guys that fit our group well. To think we could potentially add the right piece is exciting."

Expect individual and private workout reports once the team knows where it will be picking. New Orleans will have several options heading into the 2022 NBA draft on June 23. Early draft entrants have until a June 1 deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their NCAA eligibility.

Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and guard CJ McCollum (3) talk before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans will start the 2022 offseason focused on in-house negotiations. CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, Larry Nance Jr., and Jaxson Hayes are all eligible for extensions. All four were significant pieces this season and could reasonable demand a raise on their next deal. Williamson especially will be looking at a huge bump up in wages, going from a rookie scale deal to a 5-year, worth around $200 million. Williamson could clear over $230 million by making an All-NBA team next year.

Hayes will have to wait until other roster questions are answered and may not finish next season on the roster. After missing the season with an injury, Griffin said the Williamson “conversation is going to be one that will be a challenge. When it’s time to have that, we’ll have it. And right now what we’re focused on is him being healthy, and (being in) kind of elite condition to play basketball and we’ll start there.”

Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warm ups before game six against the Phoenix Suns of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Negotiations with other team’s free agents can officially begin on June 30. The Pelicans will be watching the June 29 moratorium decisions to pick their spots in restricted free agency. Griffin said to expect this summer to be a bit calmer and quieter but a few moves and offer sheets can be expected.

On July 1, the restricted free agents can sign offer sheets. Teams can sign players to rookie-scale contracts, minimum salary contracts, and two-way contracts. The Pelicans made great use of their two-way deals last year before giving Jose Alvarado a guaranteed contract. Teams can also exercise the third- or fourth-year team options (for 2023-24 season) on rookie-scale deals.

The free-agent fireworks will pop off on July 6, when the moratorium period ends. Teams can officially sign and/or extend players and finalize trades. July 6 is also when the two-day period begins for matching restricted free agent offer sheets.

The summer wheeling and dealing end with the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 7-17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. After a few weeks to regroup and conduct informal sessions, the Pelicans will meet in late September for training camp. The first preseason game is scheduled for early to mid-October.

Dealing with Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, and winning the Zion Williamson draft have kept the team busier than usual the last few years. Griffin says this will be a "calmer" offseason than the previous three, but this is still a pivotal offseason. Getting these small moves correct before Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram's contract extensions hit the salary cap books is crucial.

