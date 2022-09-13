New Orleans Pelicans GM Langdon Joins 'Son of a Saint' Board of Directors

New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon has decided to join the Son of a Saint team. Sonny Lee, Son of a Saint founder, told Pelicans Scoop that Langdon accepted an invitation to become a member of the organization's Board of Directors.

Son of a Saints founder Sonny Lee with the non-profit's board member and New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon. Credit: Sonny Lee, Son of a Saint; New Orleans, LA, USA; 2022

Langdon, 46, was sworn in at the non-profit's last board meeting and committed to serving for three years. "After those three years, he can choose to continue for a second term or put his name up for an officer position."

"We met at my relative's house and connected," Lee said. "Board chairman Bill Hines and I met with Trajan over dinner to see the connectivity between our organizations — Son of a Saint and the New Orleans Pelicans. We thought it would be a good idea for him to join our board, and he was interested."

The Son of a Saint programming includes providing mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, and exposure to formative experiences for fatherless boys in the Greater New Orleans area.

"Trajan likes the travel component of our organization. I believe he made his first trip abroad to South America as an adult. So, he gets it," Lee is speaking on the importance of exposing young men to a world outside New Orleans via travel.

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin, head coach Willie Green, and general manager Trajan Langdon at the Son of a Saint Gala in 2022. Credit: Sonny Lee, Son of a Saint; New Orleans, LA, USA; 2022

"As a youth, his family would give back to the community. He values our work and wants to get his sons, 11 and 14, to get involved as Son of a Saint volunteers, which is a greater level of connectivity for Trajan and his family."

Sonny Lee founded Son of a Saint on January 1, 2011, in honor of his late father and single mother. He aims to "pay it forward" and replicate his experience for a special group of fatherless young males in the community.

Sonny Lee's father, Bivian Lee Jr., was selected by the New Orleans in the third round (54th overall) of the 1971 NFL Draft out of Prairie View A&M. He played wide receiver for the Saints from 1971-75.

Tragically, Bivian Lee Jr. died from a heart attack at home when Sonny was a toddler. After years of therapy coping with the loss, Sonny redefined his life and vision for his future. In a previous interview on Saints News Network, he credits his mother for emphasizing the importance of therapy, especially for the youngsters in the program.

The late New Orleans Pelicans and Saints owner Tom Benson mentored Sonny before the Son of a Saint concept came to life.

Today, the organization has positively influenced hundreds of fatherless boys and continues to have support from athletes like Drew Brees and Marques Colston, as well as corporate donors and sponsors.

Learn online how to support Son of a Saint at sonofasaint.org.