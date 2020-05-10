Son of a Saint: Sonny Lee praises Mother, helps fatherless boys, and creates COVID-19 fund in New Orleans

Cynthia Lee made a critical decision early in Bivian "Sonny" Lee III's life. Thankfully, her choice became Sonny's catalyst and cornerstone as to why the Son of the Saint Foundation is vital for young boys in the New Orleans area. Mental Health Awareness is considered taboo by most African-Americans in the 1980s and 1990s. But Sonny's need for counseling set in motion an outreach necessary for many young boys today.

A three-year-old watched his father die before his eyes of a heart attack. Imagine witnessing your idol's death. As a toddler, would you truly understand that moment? How do you process this massive loss in your life? This tragic event immediately transformed the Bivens family. A young wife shockingly becomes widowed. A daughter is no longer daddy's girl without her daddy. And, a son will learn to navigate the trials and tribulations of life without a male figure to love, mold, and guide him.

Lee Family Photo with Bivian Lee II, daughter Tamica, wife Cynthia, and son Bivian "Sonny" Lee III

Sonny Lee is the Founder and Director of the Son of a Saint foundation located in New Orleans, LA. The purpose of the organization has its roots grounded in the loss of his father, Bivian Lee, II. Sonny took the anger and confusion he once had for his father's death, saw a need in the community, and set off to create a meaningful non-profit organization. But who was Bivian? Better yet, who is Sonny?

Bivian was a third-round draft choice for the New Orleans Saints in 1971. The Prairie View University record-setting defensive back played for the Saints from 1971 to 1975. From what I recall, he was an excellent player for the team. Cynthia Guillaume Lee, Bivian's bride, was forced to raise a son (Bivian "Sonny" Lee III) and daughter (Tamica Lee) alone and, at the same time, diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

She remained in New Orleans after Bivian's death on November 14, 1984. Bivian's heart attack may have been the result of dietary supplements. Later, Cynthia aided a congressional investigation on those supplements in question. Her health challenges and the congressional testimony were demonstrations of courage she used to motivate Sonny and his sister, Tamica.

Sonny attempted to understand the pain, confusion, and void left from his father's passing. Anger can be a result of unresolved emotions which later manifest into behavioral problems. Cynthia observed Sonny evolving from a happy toddler to becoming an angry boy. Sonny praises his mother's initiative to save him from a destructive path. She placed him into counseling. Sonny told me he had counseling sessions after school through his high school days at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans' 7th Ward.

"But at the time she really had that foresight... at six years old...[counseled with a therapist] all the way until I was in my late teens...I understood what was going on. And if you know there was some anger challenges that I may have felt because nobody understood me I didn't have anybody to go to that was male I can understand. I had my male therapist right or I had people there that my mom brought in to do a check...that was good for me." Sonny Lee, Son of a Saint

How does a young man understand his anger and pain? Cynthia Lee saw Sonny's internal conflict and the need for male guidance in his life. Fortunately, Sonny started seeing a therapist at six and continued counseling until high school. Today Sonny employs his mother's insight to thwart a similar path he saw in young fatherless boys. He created the "Son of a Saint Foundation" in New Orleans. The foundation is transforming the lives of young men. According to the Son of a Saint's website, the organization selects a group of boys ages 10-12 to join the program. The boys must be fatherless due to their father's death or incarceration. Each boy remains an official Son of a Saint mentee until he is 21.

You know we have over 72% of our boys have lost in violence, about 16 witnessed their father being murdered, and then we have over 24% (of fathers) in long term incarceration, and some (lost to) natural causes. So there's some trauma there and and so we want to definitely address that. Sonny Lee, Son of a Saint Foundation

Bivian "Sonny" Lee III, Founder & Director; Photo Credit - Son of a Saint Website

Sonny was an aide to New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson and was allowed peek inside of Mr. Benson's personal and business life. Lee thought inner-city kids should have a glimpse of this life as well, and the opportunities it could give them later in life.

PRINCIPLES SONNY LEARNED FROM TOM BENSON

Stay tough: "Tough times don't last, Tough People, Do."

Leadership

Keeping your composure

Work Ethic

Once the COVID-19 pandemic began to ravage Louisiana, Sonny noticed a new set of needs existed for the boys. The organization was losing funding from most local businesses who were supporting the foundation. Funding for the foundation is projected to drop by 60%. Hence, Sonny and his team started an assistance fund for the boys to counteract the loss.

To counteract, we’ve established this discretionary reserve fund. Our focus for the foreseeable future is sustaining our current level of operations, while not sacrificing our long-term vision. Simply put, we have to fill the gap. COVID-19 Assistance Fund Donations

COVID -19 ASSISTANCE FUND

Support Basic Services for families in the community. Tele-Therapy We are providing educational resources for young men. Medical supplies Behavioral needs

Also, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Son of a Saint foundation established the Walter Harris, Jr. Scholarship fund shortly after the educator's death from the novel coronavirus. Walter was an Assistant Principal at Kipp City Central and mentor for many kids in the New Orleans community. Harris' wife, Cheri, and three children supports the scholarship fund's efforts.

It is his devotion to mentorship that motivated the Harris family to partner with Son of a Saint in creation of the Walter Harris Jr. Scholarship. Your donation will help ensure Walter's legacy of wisdom, guidance, and generosity touches young people across the New Orleans area for generations to come. Son of a Saint, Walter Harris, Jr. Scholarship Fund

Drew Brees, Thomas Morstead, Erik McCoy, Deuce McAllister, Benjamin Watson, and Marques Colston are a few current and former Saints players supporting the organization.

Sonny learned from his mother to keep a positive attitude amid crisis events in life. Also, she taught him how to be consistent, prepared for every state, and to be nonjudgmental of people. After our interview, Sonny said, "I think most of us should try and keep a positive attitude as much as possible because it's contagious. As much as you can, just try to have some positive words and pray for the best."