New Orleans Pelicans Star Talks About Incredible Relationship With Newest Guard
Dejounte Murray is a member of the New Orleans Pelicans after a blockbuster trade sent the former all-star guard to New Orleans this summer. Murray spent the previous two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. His former teammate, Trae Young, reflected on the time he and Murray spent together in Atlanta.
Young joined the Podcast P show with Paul George to discuss a myriad of topics. One of which was the time together for the duo in Atlanta. Young admits it was good and bad for him and Murray during their tenure.
"It was good and bad. Only bad part, is we didn't get to win as much as wanted to. The good part is we have a lifelong relationship. Our relationship goes outside of basketball. We're both family men. Our morals are very much similar as far as who we have around us... The way we get along off the court is forever, that's why our relationship is forever."
Murray and Young led the Hawks to a playoff appearance in his first season in Atlanta, but they lost in the first round to the Boston Celtics. Coincidentally, his first triple-double with the Hawks came against the Pelicans when Murray scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists.
The next season the duo failed to make the playoffs, getting knocked out in the Play-In Tournament. It was the first time the Hawks failed to make the playoffs in three years. Murray was then traded to New Orleans in exchange for Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, and two future first-round draft picks.
Despite being traded, Murray was coming off a career year in Atlanta. He averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game and made over 200 three-pointers for the first time in his career. This wasn't the first time he was dealt after posting career numbers.
During his final season in San Antonio, the former Spurs guard averaged a career-high 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds. He was named to his first all-star game but was traded to the Hawks that summer.
Murray was introduced as a Pelican last month and during his introductory press conference acknowledged that the business of basketball can be a difficult one.
"I understand my role in this business. I'm a basketball player.....As far as New Orleans, this is home now."
He will attempt to get his new 'home' past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Murray along with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and the rest of the Pelicans have the talent on paper to compete in the difficult Western Conference. They hope that translates to winning for years to come in New Orleans.