Two Former New Orleans Pelicans Players Rank On All-Time International List
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson just wrapped up a tour in Asia with the Jordan Brand in an effort to grow the NBA game internationally. The number of international players in the league has grown exponentially since the 90s.
One website ranked the best 78 foreign-born players and a couple of Pelicans made the list.
HoopsHype ranked Hakeem Olajuwon as the best international player of all time. That is no surprise, with the Nigerian native winning two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and two Defensive Player of the Year awards.
The first former Pelicans player to appear on the list is Peja Stojakovic at No. 17.
To most Stojakovic is associated with the Sacramento Kings, with those teams including Chris Webber and Vlade Divac battling the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s. The Serbian forward spent a little over four years in New Orleans for the then-named Hornets. After signing with the Hornets in 2006, the sharpshooting forward made history by becoming the first NBA player to score 20 straight points to open the game for their team.
Stojakovic also became the first player in franchise history to make 200 3-pointers in a season. His 231 makes from beyond the arc in the 2007-2008 season still ranks second in New Orleans history, with CJ McCollum's 239 3-pointers made last season eclipsing his record. Stojakovic was a key member of the Hornets team to win a franchise-best 56 games in 2008.
The next Pelicans player on the list is recently traded center Jonas Valanciunas, who New Orleans sent to the Washington Wizards this summer. He shows up at No. 48 on all-time rankings.
Valanciunas spent the last three seasons in the Big Easy and was an iron man for the team. The Lithuanian center played all 82 games last season for the first time in his career. He played in 235 of the 246 possible games over that stretch, the most of any player on the Pelicans during that time.
Valanciunas averaged a double-double during his time in New Orleans, scoring 14.6 points per game and grabbing 10.1 rebounds per contest. New Orleans will have to fill a huge void with his departure in the middle and rumors are a few contending teams may seek his services later in the year before the playoffs start. The former Pelicans' center made the All-Rookie 2nd Team and has two Eurobasket silver medals. Valanciunas is entering his 13th year in the league.