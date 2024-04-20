Willie Green Highlights Brandon Ingram's Leadership And Team's Resilience To Make It Back To The NBA Playoffs
New Orleans head coach Willie Green reflected on the Pelicans' emotional victory over the Sacramento Kings, which propelled them into the playoffs.
"I want to start off by thanking God," Green said. "It's such a blessing to have gone through what we've gone through all season, just the journey...we're grateful."
New Orleans trailed by two points at the end of the first quarter as the King built a 24-22, mainly from a 12-4 run. Nonetheless, the Pelicans responded in Q2 with a 20-6 run of their own to enter intermission leading 54-45.
GREEN ON INGRAM AND VALANCIUNAS
Brandon Ingram (9 points) and Jonas Valančiūnas (12 points) led the New Orleans charge in the first half.
Green recounted Brandon Ingram's bounce-back performance, saying, "He had that look in his eye from the time that he got to the gym after the loss of the Lakers. His ability to put the team on his shoulders, this was a moment that he wanted."
Green responded to Jonas Valančiūnas's 19-point and 12-rebound night, "JV has been a true professional all season long, and we don't win this game without his performance tonight." Ian Eagle and Grant Hill noted that Valančiūnas has played in eight Play-In Tournament games, more than anyone in the NBA.
GREEN ON THE ROLE OF THE BENCH
One of the more understated factors in the win was the contributions of Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, and Naji Marshall, who helped infuse the team with energy, hustle, and defensive prowess.
"Honestly, all of these guys all season long, we can go down the line, but they've all contributed to wins. They've contributed to this journey, and they're all important to what we do. It's refreshing to see the results, and the results is being back in the playoffs."
GREEN GETTING CANDID ABOUT INGRAM
Coach Green revealed how his candid conversation with Brandon Ingram following the Lakers' loss was critical to maintaining his star player's trust. "He wants to be better. He wants to be the best that he could possibly be for this team," Green noted about B.I.
SUNDAY NIGHT
New Orleans will officially begin its playoff journey against Oklahoma City this Sunday night at 8:30 PM in Paycom Center. TNT/truTV will have the national broadcast, while Bally Sports will handle the local televised event for the greater New Orleans area.
NOTABLE NUMBERS
- Larry Nance Jr.: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
- Trey Murphy III: 16 points, 2 of 7 from 3-point range.
- Jose Alvarado: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 blocked shot
- Naji Marshall: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists,
- Points in the Paint: Kings 44 (22/35), PELICANS 58 (29/47)
- 2nd Chance Points: Kings 17 (5/13), PELICANS 11 (5/12)
- Fast Break Points: Kings 16 (6/9), PELICANS 14 (6/9)
- Biggest Lead: Kings 7, PELICANS 20
- Lead Changes: 5
- Times Tied: 8