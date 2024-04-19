Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Reveals Offseason Workout Plans
Even though things didn’t go the way the Detroit Pistons might have planned this season, there were still some positive takeaways. One of their biggest storylines was the play of Cade Cunningham.
Injuries cost the former No. 1 pick his sophomore season, but that didn’t stop him from coming back strong in year three. Cunningham ended up playing in 62 games this season, and finished with averages of 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG.
Now that the year has come to an end for the Pistons, they can start looking ahead to the offseason. Coming off his best year as a pro, Cunningham already has multiple areas of his game he wants to improve on this summer. He touched on his workout plans during his end-of-year press conference.
“Definitely my ball handling, my conditioning for sure,” Cunningham said. “I say those are probably my two top priorities. Obviously, my jump shot, my mid-range game, finishing at the rim, all these things are gonna get worked on for sure. But my conditioning and my handling are my two top things I’ll focus on.”
Cunningham has proven to be an effective mid-range scorer, but becoming a threat from beyond the arc could open up so much more for him. He was rather efficient this season, shooting 35.5% on roughly five attempts per game. If defenses had to start guarding Cunningham higher, it would open up the floor for him to score and facilitate.
It’s clear the Pistons still have work to do filling out the roster. That said, Cunningham stepped up in a big way as a leader on and off the floor. Fresh off a season derailed by injury, he proved he’s capable of being a pillar for the franchise moving forward.