Detroit Pistons Legend Sounds Off on Potential Free Agent Target
Dating back to before the trade deadline, Tobias Harris has been a name closely connected to the Detroit Pistons. Even as the playoffs ensue, rumors continue to surface about a possible reunion this summer.
Recently, one Pistons legend had a lot to say about the Philadelphia 76ers forward. Rasheed Wallace blasted Tobias Harris for his lack of production in the postseason. He feels the veteran should be producing more, considering the sizable contract he is on right now.
“I can’t really blame Buddy though, but I can [expletive] blame Tobias Harris with his [expletive] though,” Wallace said. “We mad with you too, dog, you got to step that [expletive] the [expletive] up. You getting all that bread, we need more than 5-for-12 with 10 points.”
Harris, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, has had a lackluster start to the postseason. In Game 1 against the New York Knicks, he notched seven points and nine rebounds. Harris followed that up with 10 points and nine rebounds in Game 2. During the regular season, he averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG.
As an impending free agent, Harris has a lot riding on how he performs in these playoffs. One team that should be keeping a close eye on him is the Pistons. If the smoke about them targeting Harris in free agency is real, his playoff play might be a cause for concern. Seeing how they are looking to turn things around with this young core, his recent play isn’t proving he’s capable of helping the Pistons with that goal.
Wallace was blunt about Harris’ play, but he has earned the right to be. The four-time All-Star has delivered on the big stage, helping the Pistons secure a championship back in 2004.