Detroit Pistons Predicted to Reunite With Veteran Forward
Heading into a critical offseason, the Detroit Pistons have been consistently linked to one of their former players, Tobias Harris.
As the Pistons are expected to add some notable free agents this summer, Harris could be on their radar, as he wraps up a multi-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last week, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote that multiple NBA executives believe there is a chance Harris will land with the Pistons.
In an article with a series of predictions based on the free agent rumor mill, Bleacher Report predicts that Harris will end up rerunning to the Pistons years after parting ways with the organization.
“A return to Detroit, a bad team with no identity but some quality young players, could help Harris assume the role of leader, where he will have the ball and be able to dictate the offense as a veteran in the league, may benefit him best and help remind his critics that he can still play in the NBA.”
Since entering the NBA as a first-round pick in 2011, Harris has bounced around the league. He sent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic before landing with the Pistons in 2016.
In January of 2018, Harris was moved to the Los Angeles Clippers. During his final run with the Pistons, Harris averaged 18 points on 41 percent shooting from three in 48 games. When he went to the Clippers, he improved that production, and achieved career-highs the following year.
In 2019, Harris was traded to the 76ers while he played on the final year of his deal. When he hit the free agency market that summer, he inked a long-term contract with the Sixers.
Despite the countless trade rumors, Harris stuck with the Sixers throughout the entire five-year contract, which will expire at the end of the 2023-2024 NBA season. While Harris isn’t guaranteed to part ways with Philadelphia, there’s been a growing expectation that a separation will happen. If that’s the case, Detroit is expected to pursue him.
The Pistons are on a much different timeline compared to the Sixers. In Philly, Harris is a third option at best, on a playoff contender. Meanwhile, the Pistons are wrapping up another year without a ticket to the playoffs and looking to start turning their rebuild around.
It’s been a while since Harris played on a rebuilding squad. Perhaps with six straight years of postseason experience, he could be a nice boost on and off the court for a young Pistons team.