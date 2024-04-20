How Many Former Detroit Pistons are Competing in 2024 NBA Playoffs?
While the Detroit Pistons didn’t make the 2024 NBA Playoffs, they are still well-represented. As the postseason action gets ready to begin, here are some former players on playoff rosters.
Due to the handful of trades the Pistons made at the deadline, countless players from this year’s roster are scattered around the league. Some notable names include Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, who were traded to the New York Knicks.
Along with trades, there were also veterans who received a buyout after the Pistons were unable to re-route them. Examples include Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, who each wound up with contenders.
Here is the full list of former Detroit Pistons players in the playoffs this year:
- Mike Muscala (OKC Thunder)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver Nuggets)
- Reggie Jackson (Denver Nuggets)
- Monte Morris (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Luka Garza (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Mason Plumlee (LA Clippers)
- Spencer Dinwiddie (LA Lakers)
- Christian Wood (LA Lakers)
- Svi Mykhailiuk (Boston Celtics)
- Bojan Bogdanovic (New York Knicks)
- Alec Burks (New York Knicks)
- Shake Milton (New York Knicks)
- Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Danilo Gallinari (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Marcus Morris (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Delon Wright (Miami Heat)
After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this season, the Pistons’ playoff drought extends to five years. The last time they secured a spot in the postseason was back in 2019. At the time, the team was centered around the frontcourt duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. Detroit’s playoff run was brief, as they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in round one.