James Wiseman Reflects on Growth During Detroit Pistons Tenure
After a rocky start to his career with the Golden State Warriors, the Detroit Pistons decided to take a chance on James Wiseman at the 2023 trade deadline. Following his first full season with the team, the former No. 2 pick touched on his growth since his arrival.
Going to a team like the Pistons allowed Wiseman to develop in a less stressful environment. The change of scenery has paid dividends for him, as he’s shown nice flashes during his time in Detroit.
During his end-of-year press conference, the young center reflected on how he thinks he’s improved since coming over from Golden State.
“My screening got better, defense improved, and I say just talking on defense, doing all the little things right that I wasn’t doing at first, especially compared to Golden State,” Wiseman said. “Just being able to be here and being able to improve and just be able to have that sense of freedom to improve. It’s a blessing for me.”
Wiseman also gave a shout out to Pistons assistant coach Mark Bryant. The two were constantly together after practice, helping grow his game even more.
“Very instrumental,” he continued. “Teaching me the fundamentals of the game, working on my low post game, being more patient with my game and making sure that I go out there and play fundamentally sound. Just going out there and playing solid.”
In his first full season with the Pistons, Wiseman averaged 7.1 PPG and 5.3 RPG in a backup role behind Jalen Duren. The former lottery pick has some decisions to make this summer as he gets ready to enter restricted free agency.