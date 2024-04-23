Oddsmaker Name Detroit Pistons as Possible Trae Young Landing Spot
Armed with cap space and draft capital, the Detroit Pistons have a chance to make major changes this summer. Still weeks away from the draft and free agency, they have been linked to one of the potential biggest names in the market.
In and around the NBA, debates are constantly ensuing about who is going to be the next start on the move. Throughout the course of this season, Trae Young has been a common name thrown around. Following the Atlanta Hawks’ exit in the play-in tournament, the rumor mill is likely to start heating up again.
After the Hawks’ season came to a close, odds came for Young’s next team. The LA Lakers were the favorites, but the Pistons found themselves with the sixth-best odds.
Detroit was likely mentioned because of their sizable amount of cap space this summer. They’re one of the few teams that could easily take on his $40+ million annual salary. Young is currently signed through the next two seasons and then has a player option for 2027.
Injuries limited him to just 54 games in the regular season, but Young was still one of the top point guards in the league. He finished the year with averages of 25.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 10.8 APG. The three-time All-Star also shot 37.3% from beyond the arc on nearly nine attempts per game.
Young would certainly be a good pick-and-roll partner for Jalen Duren, but his overall fit on the Pistons is questionable. Part of why Atlanta might trade him is because his partnership with Dejounte Murray did not go as planned. Knowing this, the Pistons shouldn’t bring in a ball dominant guard who could hinder Cade Cunningham’s development.
Even though bringing in a star-level play could benefit the Pistons, Young is not the archetype of player they should be seeking out.