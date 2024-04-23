Oddsmaker Name Detroit Pistons as Possible Trae Young Landing Spot

The Lakers are the favorites to land Trae Young, per @BovadaOfficial



Los Angeles Lakers +300

Chicago Bulls +500

Dallas Mavericks +700

San Antonio Spurs +700

Utah Jazz +1000

Detroit Pistons +1200

Miami Heat +1200

Toronto Raptors +1200

New Orleans Pelicans +1400

Orlando Magic… pic.twitter.com/jN89dhTnVr