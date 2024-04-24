Offensive-Minded Wing Named as Top Trade Target for Detroit Pistons
After finishing with the worst record in the NBA this season, the Detroit Pistons will be looking to make some major changes in the offseason. Armed with a lottery pick and a massive amount of cap space, they have all they need to quickly turn things around moving forward.
Still months away from the official start of the offseason, the people at Bleacher Report put together top trade targets for all 30 teams. When discussing the Pistons, Dallas Mavericks wing Tim Hardaway Jr. was listed.
Throughout his career, THJ has proven to be a capable scorer as a starter and off the bench. As the Dallas Mavericks’ sixth man this season, he averaged 14.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 1.8 APG. Hardaway is also an effective three-point shooter, knocking down 35.3% of his attempts in 2024.
One thing that makes this move enticing for the Pistons is his contract. Hardaway is in the final year of his deal, and his salary is reasonable at $16.1 million. This allows Detroit to take a flier on a veteran while also maintaining long-term cap flexibility.
As far as fit goes, Hardaway could make sense for the Pistons. With his creation and scoring ability, he could become the team’s sixth man. The biggest thing he would provide is high-volume shooting. Since 2017, he has never averaged less than seven three-point attempts for a season.
With a pair of non-shooters in the Pistons’ core, outside shooting needs to be an emphasis for the supporting cast. Hardaway can help cover this weakness while also providing a much-needed scoring punch off the bench.