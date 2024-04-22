Potential Pistons Star Target Looking for Big Contract in Free Agency
Following a season where they finished last in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons have a chance to quickly turn things around this summer. Along with having another lottery pick, they’ll also have around $60 million in cap space to spend in free agency.
One of the more interesting names to hit the free agent market this summer is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Following an up-and-down year, rumblings have emerged on what kind of contract the former All-Star is looking for.
During a recent episode of The Lowe Post, NBA insider Zach Lowe spoke on Thompson’s impending free agency. He stated the Warriors guard is looking for a contract similar to the deal Jrue Holiday recently signed with the Boston Celtics.
“Klay is going to draw interest around the league,” Lowe said. “He’s gonna want a fair salary. I can tell you for sure, both sides took note of that Jrue Holiday extension with the Celtics four years 135 million.”
Between injuries and the mileage of a long career, Father Time is starting to catch up to Thompson. While his numbers were below his own standards, he still had a productive season. The four-time champion averaged 17.9 PPG and shot 38.7% from beyond the arc on nine attempts per game.
When free agency rolls around, the Pistons could end up being among the teams interested in signing Thompson. He is the ideal backcourt partner for Cade Cunningham with his shooting, and brings championship experience. Seeing that Detroit was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league this season, it should be a point of emphasis this offseason.