Former Raptors Forward Rips Toronto Following NBA Career
It turns out nobody enjoyed Rudy Gay’s time in Toronto.
As you may recall, the Toronto Raptors traded for Gay back in 2013, hoping to add a nearly 19-point-per-game scorer to pair with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan heading into the future. Toronto gave up Jose Calderon and Ed Davis to acquire Gay from the Memphis Grizzlies, figuring it could spark a new era for the organization.
Gay never liked the deal.
“It ain’t my fault y’all traded me, man, I ain't have no control over that,” Gay told the 7PM in Brooklyn show. “If I did, I damn sure wouldn't go to Toronto. You know what I’m saying? You think I wanted to go to Toronto? … If I wanted to get traded, why the f*ck would I go to Toronto.”
The Raptors didn’t like the deal so much either.
Gay was traded away by Toronto in December 2013 in a deal that would reshape the organization for the better part of the next decade. Toronto sent Gay to the Sacramento Kings for sending John Salmons, Greivis Vasquez, Patrick Patterson, and Chuck Hayes.
It was expected to be the start of a teardown for the Raptors, but Gay’s departure from Toronto changed everything. The Raptors had gone 6-12 with Gay to start the 2013-14 season before righting the ship and finishing the year 48-34 with the organization’s first playoff berth in five seasons.
Gay went on to make the playoffs just twice following his Raptors career and failed to make it out of the first round. He bounced around the league with the Kings, Spurs, and Jazz before retiring from the NBA in 2023.
The Raptors clinched seven straight playoff appearances without Gay and won the 2018-19 NBA Championship with Kawhi Leonard and Lowry leading the way.