Report: 76ers 'Hope' to Trade Ben Simmons Ahead of NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly hoping to move Ben Simmons ahead of the NBA Draft though their asking price remains exorbitant

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly seen enough from Ben Simmons.

The organization is hoping to move their 25-year-old guard ahead of Thursday night's NBA Draft, according to Jason Dumas.

If the 76ers are going to strike a deal before the draft they'll have to bring down their exorbitant asking price. General manager Daryl Morey is reportedly asking for a "James Harden-esque" return for Simmons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and that is unlikely to be met.

The 76ers reportedly asked Toronto for Kyle Lowry, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and the No. 4 pick in the draft in exchange for Simmons, per Matt Moore. The Raptors, of course, said no.

Toronto has reportedly been shopping Pascal Siakam ahead of the draft and Philadelphia has been doing research on the 27-year-old former all-star. If the 76ers lower their asking price ahead of the draft it's possible a deal for Siakam gets done, but until Morey comes back down to earth it's hard to see Simmons getting dealt.

The draft will open at 8 p.m. ET.

