Celtics Ink Marcus Smart to Four-Year Contract Extension

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Toronto Raptors' biggest rivals appears to be keeping arguably their biggest pest.

The Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with All-Defensive first-teamer Marcus Smart, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The deal will reportedly pay Smart $77.1 million through 2025-26 and includes a trade kicker that should keep him in Boston for the foreseeable future.

The 27-year-old Smart is one of the toughest players in the NBA and one of the most annoying to play against. He's a lockdown defender who has traditionally played very well against the Raptors.

While his 13.1 points per game last season won't jump out, he's a do-it-all guard who averaged 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and has earned first-team All-Defensive honors in each of the past two seasons.

