Former Raptors Jalen Harris Signs with Italian Club

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has signed with Vanoli Cremona following his disqualification from the NBA

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris will be heading overseas to play in Italy this season.

The 23-year-old was dismissed and disqualified from the NBA earlier this year after violating the league anti-drug program. He'll now join Vanoli Cremona, a team in Italy's top basketball league.

Harris will be eligible to be reinstated next season if he complies with the league's drug rehabilitation program. If he returns to the NBA, the Raptors will continue to hold his rights.

If he can get the care he needs, the former second-round pick showed he certainly has NBA potential. While he1 spent most of the season with the G League and recovering from injury, he did show some impressive skills down the stretch for Toronto, averaging 14.5 points over his final six games of the season.

