Report: Steph Curry to Miss 'A Few Weeks,' Out for Raptors Game Sunday

The Golden State Warriors will be without Steph Curry for at least the next few weeks meaning he'll miss Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors

First it was LeBron James who missed his one game in Toronto this season and now Toronto Raptors fans will miss their shot to see Steph Curry live in action on Sunday when the Golden State Warriors come to town.

The superstar point guard will reportedly miss "a few weeks" with a left shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. That will certainly rule him out for Sunday making it four consecutive seasons that Curry hasn't played in Toronto dating back to his last appearance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2019.

While it's certainly a big disappointment for fans who had hoped to see Curry in action, it will make things a little easier on the Raptors who are getting pretty desperate for a win these days. The team has lost three straight and is going to be in tough Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Golden State offers one game of respite over the next few weeks as Toronto plays 11 out of 12 games against winning teams.

As for Toronto's injuries, Precious Achiuwa likely won't be back until the new year, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Thursday. O.G. Anunoby is still going to miss at least another week and Otto Porter Jr. isn't going to be back for another month.

