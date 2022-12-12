Raptors Say Injury Has Impacted O.G. Anunoby's Shooting Stroke

The Toronto Raptors say O.G. Anunoby has been battling a hand injury that's been impacting his shooting stroke this season

For all the success O.G. Anunoby has had this season, his three-point shot has seemed a little off.

That had been Anunoby's offensive calling card through the first four years of his career. The defense was always impressive and he could catch and shoot three-pointers at a 37% clip. This season, though, his three-point percentage has dipped to just 33%, the worst of his career.

Why?

It turns out Anunoby has been battling through an injury to his shooting hand, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse revealed Sunday night in Orlando. It's unclear when he sustained the injury but Anunoby was seen shaking out his hand in the third quarter of last Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after receiving a hard high-five from Gary Trent Jr.

Anunoby has not missed time this season with the hand injury but he did pop up on the injury report with a left hip strain and was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. He'll be re-evaluated in Toronto and further information will likely be provided following practice on Tuesday.

If Anunoby does miss time, Toronto is going to need Fred VanVleet to break out of his shooting slump and provide a little more offensive firepower. He's shooting a career-worst 32.6% from behind the arc.

