Heat Rule Out Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro vs. Raptors

The injury bug now appears to be plaguing almost everyone as the Toronto Raptors get set to take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday night.

Bam Adebayo is the latest addition to the injury report for Miami, listed as out with a left knee contusion. He joins Tyler Herro, Udonis Haslem, Victor Oladipo, and Omer Yurtseven who have all already been ruled out.

Toronto, meanwhile, will be without Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. who dislocated a toe on Monday night. Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are both questionable to play and will likely have their availability updated just before tipoff.

Without Adebayo, Toronto has suddenly become the betting favorites to beat the Heat, jumping from +1.5 underdogs to -1.5 favorites Wednesday. That, however, could change if VanVleet and Trent are ruled out prior to tipoff.

If Toronto is forced to play without its two guards again, expect Dalano Banton to get his second straight start of the season. He'll likely flank Scottie Barnes in the backcourt, joining O.G. Anunoby, Thad Young, and either Chris Boucher or Christian Koloko in the starting lineup.

Wednesday's game will mark Kyle Lowry's second game in Toronto since leaving the Raptors in 2021. It's the third time he's played against the Raptors and second time this season.

