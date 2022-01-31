Kyle Lowry Remains Out For Personal Reasons as Return to Toronto Approaches

Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto on Tuesday night is becoming less and less likely.

The Raptors legend will miss his eighth straight game Monday night due to a personal matter, the Miami Heat announced.

Lowry missed Miami's first two games against the Raptors this season due to the ongoing personal issue and appears unlikely to play Tuesday night.

If Lowry can't go Tuesday, his return to Toronto will be postponed until April 3 when the Heat play the Raptors in Scotiabank Arena.

While Lowry's absence and personal issue is certainly unfortunate, his return to Toronto wouldn't be the same without fans in the arena. Hopefully, if the COVID-19 pandemic improves and lockdown restrictions are raised, Scotiabank Arena can be at full capacity when he does return this year.

"We need these guys to come back to a warm welcome in a packed house," Fred VanVleet said of his returning teammates earlier in the month. "Whenever that may be, I think that’s the proper welcome back for any of our guys.”

Further Reading

Fred VanVleet says Pascal Siakam is playing at an 'All-NBA level'

Making sense of Toronto's Goran Dragic trade options

Raptors flex defensive might to eke out exhausting triple-overtime victory over Heat