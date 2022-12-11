Report: Teams Closely Monitoring Raptors as NBA Trade Season Nears

NBA teams are reportedly watching the Toronto Raptors to see if Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. come available as trade season nears

With NBA trade season nearing, teams around the league are reportedly monitoring the Toronto Raptors who, at 13-13, could be forced to pick a direction in the not-too-distant future.

While Toronto isn't likely to make any major moves in December, there's a belief change could be coming eventually, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus and ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Gary Trent Jr. is the most likely trade candidate should the Raptors make a move in the next few months, per Pincus. The 23-year-old has a player option he'll likely opt out of at the end of the season and paying him on a long-term contract may prove too difficult for the organization. Similar to the Norman Powell deal that brought Trent to Toronto, the Raptors would be wise to deal Trent if they've decided he's not a long-term fit for the team.

"I don't think they want to keep Trent," one source reportedly told Pincus.

As for Fred VanVleet, Toronto's struggling point guard, a deal remains less likely, though plausible.

"With his experience, some sources believe he could be a target of some of the younger teams with cap space, like the Magic," Pincus wrote. "Orlando could even offer a package before the deadline with one of its younger guards like Cole Anthony, a center in Bamba and perhaps a veteran like Harris to the Raptors."

Like Trent, VanVleet has a player option for next summer that he's expected to opt out of for a long-term deal.

