Report: Knicks & Suns Among Interested Suitors for O.G. Anunoby

The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reportedly among teams interested in Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby

The Toronto Raptors are still reportedly weighing options ahead of next month's trade deadline but the market for O.G. Anunoby is starting to take shape.

The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are among the most interested suitors, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. New York has been willing to move multiple first-round picks to the Raptors for the 25-year-old forward, as SNY's Ian Begley reported last week.

It's unclear what the Suns would be willing to offer but Phoenix has its full arsenal of first-round picks to overwhelm the Raptors.

Toronto reportedly turned down three first-round picks from an unnamed team for Anunoby, per the Toronto Star.

The Raptors have four games remaining on their seven-game West Coast road trip before they return home on Feb. 6. The team is expected to wait until early February to make a decision regarding the availability of its core players.

Phoenix has also been linked to Fred VanVleet as a potential free-agent suitor come this offseason, per Charania. The Suns, though, don't have the cap space to sign VanVleet outright and would need to work out a deal with Toronto should VanVleet opt to sign in Phoenix.

The trade deadline is scheduled for Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

