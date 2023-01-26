Report: Gary Trent Jr. Drawing Interest from Knicks, Suns, Lakers

The Toronto Raptors have received interest in Gary Trent Jr. from the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns

The Gary Trent Jr. trade market is slowly taking shape.

With two weeks to go before the NBA trade deadline, the Toronto Raptors guard has reportedly drawn interest from the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers, Yahoo!'s Jake Fischer told The JD Bunkis Podcast.

Toronto is sending out signals that the team isn't deadset on moving Trent ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. As Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported, the Raptors have suggested they're willing to re-sign Trent when he reaches unrestricted free agency this summer.

The Lakers recently moved three first-round picks along with Kendrick Nunn to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. It's a deal that will complicate things a little bit for Toronto considering the Lakers only have two available first-round picks they can move in 2027 and 2029.

The Suns have reportedly been interested in Fred VanVleet, per multiple reports. They have all their future first-round picks and a little more roster flexibility that would make a Trent deal more palatable in-season.

New York has multiple first-round picks this year and young players that could be intriguing to the Raptors. They too could use a guard with some offensive firepower like Trent.

Trent has averaged 20.1 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range since November 28.

