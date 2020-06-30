AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Nurse & Powell speak to Raptors media

Aaron Rose

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and guard Norman Powell spoke to Raptors media Tuesday. Here's a little of what they had to say:

Powell on game flow when the NBA returns:

Powell on what he's going to wear on his jersey to support social justice:

Powell on protests during the NBA's return:

Powell on social justice in Canada:

Powell on "Skinny" Marc Gasol:

Powell on playing without fans:

Nurse on how the Raptors look:

Nurse on the Raptors schedule:

Nurse on his approach to the remaining schedule:

Nurse on social justice initiatives:

Nurse on social justice discussions:

The Raptors are currently training at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. They will leave for Orlando in mid-July and begin preparing for their August 1 return against the Los Angeles Lakers.

They have the toughest remaining strength of schedule of all 22 teams. After Los Angeles, they have games against Milwaukee, Portland, Miami, Brooklyn, Toronto, Orlando, Memphis, and Washington. Those teams have a combined win percentage of 55%.

Toronto is currently three games up on Boston for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

- Have you signed up for the AllRaptors Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Toronto Raptors and Canada Basketball! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kymahni Bent is no stranger to pressure

Smoke Dawg's brother Kymahni Bent on losing a loved one and fulfilling his basketball potential despite the COVID-19 shutdown

Aaron Rose

VanVleet: It’s terrible timing. But that’s been 2020

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks about Black Lives Matter protests and the NBA's return

Aaron Rose

Ujiri: Optimistic next season will be played with fans

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is optimistic the 2021 NBA season will be played in front of fans

Aaron Rose

Raptors' Nurse on Florida: "I feel really safe here"

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse told ESPN he feels "really safe here" inside the team's bubble. The Raptors are the first team to move into the NBA's bubble.

Aaron Rose

How safe are the Raptors in the second seed?

The Toronto Raptors would really have to stumble for the Boston Celtics to clinch the second seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference playoffs

Aaron Rose

Should the Raptors retire Vince Carter's jersey? A look around the NBA for answers

The Toronto Raptors can look to Carmelo Anthony and Blake Griffin's careers to shed some light on the complexities of retiring Vince Carter's jersey

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors open playoffs vs. the L.A. Lakers

The Toronto Raptors schedule for the NBA's return in Orlando has been released

Aaron Rose

Terence Davis could be the next NBA star nobody saw coming

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis could go from undrafted out of Ole Miss to NBA stardom, according to Nate Duncan.

Aaron Rose

New COVID-19 study should raise NBA concerns

NBA players who test positive for COVID-19 are not safe from lung damage, according to a new Chinese study.

Aaron Rose

OG Anunoby is the ideal modern NBA prospect

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has become the quintessential modern NBA prospect with stingy defense and an above-average 3-point stroke

Aaron Rose