How safe are the Raptors in the second seed?

The Toronto Raptors weren't done any favors Friday night when the NBA announced the remaining schedule for the 2020 season.

The team's remaining schedule will include the L.A. Lakers, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Denver Nuggets, all of whom are currently in playoff spots. With a combined win percentage of 63.8%, the Raptors will have the hardest remaining schedule of all 22 teams.

Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, the remaining teams on the Raptors' schedule had a combined with percentage of 51.2%, meaning Toronto's remaining schedule became significantly harder.

When the season ended on March 11, the Raptors were 6.5 games back of Milwaukee and three games up on Boston for the second seed in the East. Though the Bucks will be unreachable for Toronto, it's possible the Raptors could be jumped by the Celtics.

Boston's remaining schedule is notably easier than Toronto's, with games against Milwaukee, Portland, Miami, Brooklyn, Toronto, Orlando, Memphis, and Washington. Those teams have a combined win percentage of 55%.

A win on August 7 against Boston would go a long way to securing the No. 2 seed in the East, but even without beating the Celtics, the Raptors should be in pretty good shape. Toronto's Magic Number is just six, meaning even if the Raptors go 3-5, Boston would have to go 6-2 and beat Toronto to jump into the second seed.

If the Raptors can lock up the No. 2 spot early, they can begin zeroing in on their opening playoff series likely against the Orlando Magic or the Kyrie Irving/Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets. Otherwise, getting jumped by Boston could mean the Raptors have to see Philadelphia in the first round.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.