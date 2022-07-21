Christian Koloko Has Been 'As Advertised' With 'Amazing' Defense, New 905 Coach Says

It's a bit of an odd feeling being a G League coach and seeing the young, developing players flash NBA potential. On one hand, it's exciting and means NBA dreams will someday be fulfilled. On the other, though, new Raptors 905 coach Eric Khoury knows his time with Christian Koloko, Jeff Dowtin, and Ron Harper Jr. might be limited.

Khoury isn't going to complain, though. For him, it's all about developing the next generation of Toronto Raptors stars. If those players go on and have successful NBA careers, it'll reflect back on him as a job well done.

For Koloko, Toronto's lone 2022 draft pick who will almost certainly spend much of the season in the G League, Khoury said he's been impressed. The two worked together in Las Vegas at Summer League where Koloko was "as advertised," as Khoury put it.

"Such an amazing defensive presence on the court, he’s got great hands, he’s able to set a screen and roll and be a vertical threat and when he’s in the game, the paint just looks like it’s completely walled off," Khoury said Wednesday. "Not only is he blocking shots, they just stop taking shots in the paint.

"He’s been an amazing player, he had a great Summer League and now we’re excited to keep working for the rest of the summer."

It's a bit of an optimistic assessment of the 22-year-old center whose offensive repertoire is going to need a lot of work. Koloko shot just 37% from the floor across five Summer League games and, aside from a willingness to take catch-and-shoot jumpers, looked very raw offensively.

As for Dowtin and Harper, Toronto's two players on two-way contracts who will spend some, if not most of the year in the G League, Khoury is ready to get to work preparing them for NBA action.

"They’ve been awesome to work with so far, they were awesome in Summer League, and getting those positions kind of solidified now is awesome," Khoury said. "As a head coach, Jeff as a point guard who’s such a steadying influence, he can be a playmaker, he can be a scorer, he can really run the show and he’s going to be a great addition to the team. He might be so good that who knows how much time he’ll spend with us.

"Same with Ron, for that matter. To have a big wing somebody who really fits the Raptors mold, plays the right way, can shoot to and attack closeouts, (and) can play defense."

The rest of the roster is still yet to be determined for the 905. Sophomores Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie will likely get some playing time in the G League next year, Malachi Flynn could too. Other than that, it'll be on Khoury and 905 general manager Chad Sanders to find the next diamonds in the rough and develop them into NBA prospects.

Further Reading

Nick Nurse acknowledges OG Anunoby wants a bigger role, says he 'certainly can help with that'

Projecting Raptors 2022-23 roster following Summer League

Report: Nets 'wouldn't consider' Kevin Durant offer from Raptors without Scottie Barnes