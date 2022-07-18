Report: Nets 'Wouldn't Consider' Kevin Durant Offer From Raptors Without Scottie Barnes

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes may be drying up but the Brooklyn Nets appear unwilling prepared to settle.

Any offer from the Toronto Raptors that does not include Scottie Barnes isn't even being considered by the Nets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Get Up on Monday.

The Nets continue to search for trade offers, Wojnarowski said, but the market is not nearly as robust as expected.

"The trade scenarios out there are still complex," Wojnarowski added.

The Miami Heat are reportedly "very motivated" to add durant, Wojnarowski said, however, Bam Adebayo and Ben Simmons cannot play together on Brooklyn, complicating potential trade packages. The Phoenix Suns' potential offers became less enticing when the Indiana Pacers signed Deandre Ayton to an offer sheet, forcing the Suns to re-sign him and preventing them from trading the disgruntled center until at least January 15.

Toronto has so far shown no interest in trading Barnes who is coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign and whose salary is so small that it would require the Raptors to add multiple other valuable players into the trade package just to make the salaries match. While the Raptors do have other young and All-Star caliber players along with a full arsenal of draft picks, Brooklyn's unwillingness to accept a deal without Barnes has made it unlikely Durant ends up in Toronto.

