Want to Play for the Raptors 905? Team Announces Tryout Date For September

Think you have the skills to crack a G League roster?

The Raptors 905, the G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, will once again be hosting their annual tryout for members of the public on September 10 at the University of Toronto. The tryout is open to anyone with enough skills to earn an invitation to the team's October training camp this year.

Tryouts will be conducted in front of Raptors 905 staff beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

It's highly unlikely anyone from the tryout gets a call-up to the big club, but it's not impossible. Four players from the NBA G League National Tryouts have gone on to reach the NBA including Dwight Buycks who played in 14 games with the Raptors in 2013-14.

Anyone looking to try out must register online at Raptors905.com and be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There's a $225 fee for those who apply before August 31 and a $275 fee for anyone applying after that date.

G League can invite up to five players from the open tryouts to their training camps.

Last season Zena Edosomwan, Akia Pruitt, and Obadiah Noel earned training camp invites for the Raptors 905. Noel went on to play in 22 G League games with the 905, averaging 6.2 points as a 6-foot-4 guard off the bench.

