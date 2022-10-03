Raptors 905 Announce Coaching Staff: Charles Kissi Returns, Pascal Siakam's Brother Joins Team

Head coach Eric Khoury isn't the only new face joining the Toronto Raptors G League affiliate this season.

The Raptors 905 have announced a new coaching staff featuring Charles Kissi, Demetris Nichols, Noah Lewis, Matt Gray, and Pascal Siakam's older brother, Christian.

Christian, Siakam's second oldest brother, joins the organization after having worked closely with the Raptors 905 last season. It's the first official coaching experience for Christian who previously played professional basketball in Bahrain and Malaysia.

Kissi returns to the 905, having previously coached under Jama Mahlalela in 2018. Last season, Kissi was an assistant coach for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the G League while also leading the Guelf Night Hawks as head coach and general manager in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Nichols, a former standout collegiate player at Syracuse, will join the staff after spending last season coaching at his alma mater. He joined the Raptors first as a coach for the Summer League team before taking on his new role as an assistant coach for the 905.

Lewis joins the organization after earning the Wayne and Theresa Embry fellowship in 2021-22. He spent the last season with the Raptors working in coaching and player development and will now transition into a full-time assistant coaching position in the G League.

Gray, a Mississauga native, spent last season as a video coordinator for the Boston College men's basketball team. He previously worked as a graduate assistant at Baylor University and a student manager on the University of Waterloo men's basketball team.

