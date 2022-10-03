Skip to main content
Raptors Lean In To Unusual Lineups in Preseason Victory Over Jazz

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors see Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher lead the way in a preseason victory over the Utah Jazz
The Toronto Raptors are back and weirder than ever.

Last season was merely a test run for this unusual Raptors roster. This year, Toronto appears to be taking it to another level. Take the lineup that started the second quarter of Toronto's 114-82 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, for example. The Raptors took the court without a single player 6-foot-7 or shorter.

No point guard? No problem.

The Raptors simply handed the ball to Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes, debuting what is certain to be of Toronto's oft-used big ball lineups. Here are the other biggest takeaways from Sunday's action.

Off Ball Fred

Speaking of giving the ball to Siakam and Barnes, the prettiest transition play of the night for the Raptors came in the first quarter when Siakam sped up the court off a missed bucket and found Fred VanVleet above the break for a catch-and-shoot three-pointer. The bucket wasn't exactly spectacular, per se, but it was the kind of easy offense the Raptors are looking to create this year by moving VanVleet more off the ball, allowing him to make the most of his deadly three-point jumper.

Achiuwa Not Missing a Beat

The offense may have been a little sloppy early for Toronto's starters but Precious Achiuwa looked like he picked up right where he left off last season. The third-year forward was once again making quick decisions on offense, putting the ball on the court and driving with conviction. He finished the night with 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

Rotation Notes

  • Toronto went with the usual starters followed by Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, and Thad Young who all checked in together midway through the first quarter. Boucher ended the night with a team-high 11 points and 10 rebounds.
  • Malachi Flynn came in well ahead of Dalano Banton, suggesting the third-year guard may have a slight edge early on in preseason. Flynn nailed both his three-point attempts, continuing what's so far been an impressive training camp.
  • Christian Koloko also saw early minutes, though continued to look a little raw at both ends. He took a three in the key foul and got into trouble a couple of times defensively. Offensively, he looked his best right at the rim, cleaning up the boards with a put-back dunk and a pair of driving layups.
  • Juancho Hernangomez appears to have set himself apart from the rest of the minimum-contract players. He checked in early 
  • Josh Jackson, D.J. Wilson, Gabe Brown, Jeff Dowtin Jr, and Ron Harper Jr. all played minutes late. Jackson looked the best of the group, playing tough defense while tallying 10 points and two rebounds. 

Injury Updates:

  • Otto Porter Jr. (left hamstring) and Justin Champagnie (right hip) were both ruled out pre-game. Porter's injury is expected to keep him sidelined for most of the preseason.

Up Next: Boston Celtics

The Raptors will be back at it Wednesday when they head to Boston to take on the reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET.

