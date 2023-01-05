Report: Raptors Active in Trade Talks But Asking Price Remains 'Astronomical'

The Toronto Raptors are in active trade talks but their asking price for star players is considered astronomical ahead of next month's trade deadline

With the season quickly spiraling, the Toronto Raptors have reportedly become active in trade talks and are open to making deals ahead of next month's trade deadline.

Toronto's asking price, however, is considered astronomical and far-fetched, according to The Action Network's Matt Moore.

"Last summer, the asking price for Anunoby was a top-10 pick. With Anunoby having a Defensive Player of the Year caliber season and with the market so strongly in the pursuit of wings that can score and defend, the consensus is that his price might be higher," Moore wrote.

It's the latest indication that the Raptors are considering multiple options ahead of the deadline. There's little doubt Anunoby and Pascal Siakam would command a hefty return should Toronto part ways with either of its two star wings. That, however, seems unlikely for an in-season trade.

Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet are both on expiring contracts assuming they opt out of their player options at the end of the year. Trent remains the more likely of the two to be dealt but his surging three-point shooting is making him indispensable for the Raptors.

In regards to minor deals, Thad Young's non-guaranteed deal for next season makes him attractive as a contract in negotiations. Otto Porter Jr.'s $6 million contract could also be moved, though he remains without a timetable to return from his nagging toe injury.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam opens All-Star voting outside starting spot

Raptors nearly pull off miracle comeback despite dreadful offensive night vs. Bucks

Otto Porter Jr. has yet to progress toward a return, Raptors say