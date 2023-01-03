Otto Porter Jr. Has Yet to Progress Toward a Return, Raptors Say

The Toronto Raptors are not expecting Otto Porter Jr. to be back soon as he continues battling a dislocated toe on his left foot

Otto Porter Jr. doesn't appear to be coming back anytime soon.

The Toronto Raptors forward has been sidelined for almost two months with a dislocated second toe on his left foot and remains without a timetable to return. Asked if Porter has made progress toward a return, Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters Tuesday, "he has not. He has not."

Porter has played in just eight games this season after suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason and a dislocated toe back on Nov. 14. Nurse had previously said Porter would be back in about a month on Dec. 13, but the latest update suggests he's not particularly close.

"It looks like they've decided there's probably not an imminent surgery needed so we are gonna try to start ramping him up," Nurse said of Porter last month.

The 29-year-old was seen lifting weights and doing non-basketball activities with the team's training staff during Tuesday morning's practice. He has yet to resume basketball activities.

Porter was Toronto's big offseason addition over the summer, signing a two-year $12.3 million contract with a player option for next season. He was supposed to provide some much-needed three-point shooting off the bench but his inability to stay healthy created a serious dearth of bench scoring for the Raptors.