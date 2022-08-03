Raptors Will Face Jazz & Celtics in Preseason Games in Edmonton & Montreal

The Toronto Raptors will be hitting the road this year for a little preseason action across the country, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Toronto will play preseason games in Edmonton and Montreal, respectively, first on October 2 against the Utah Jazz at Rogers Place and later on October 14 at the Bell Centre against the Boston Celtics.

“It’s so good to once again be able to play in front of our fans across Canada. We’re looking forward to returning to Montreal, and to playing at Rogers Place in Edmonton for the first time," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a press release. "It’s a fantastic reminder, as we begin a new season, that we are Canada’s team, and we look forward to making Raptors fans proud, no matter where they are cheering from.”

The games will be the Raptors' eighth time traveling for preseason games in Canada and the first since 2019.

“As we approach 10 years since the first NBA Canada Series presented by Bell game, I am immensely proud of the positive impact this series continues to make on the Canadian basketball community – from first NBA experiences for fans and families, to hosting dozens of camps, community programs and court refurbishments, we appreciate the ongoing commitment of Bell and our teams to bring the thrill of live games to our dedicated fans across the country," said Leah MacNab, the managing director of NBA Canada.

Fans in Canada can register for presale ticket access at NBA.com/CanadaSeries. Tickets for both games will go on sale Aug. 19 through Ticketmaster.

