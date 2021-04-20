Lowry, Siakam, Anunoby, VanVleet Return for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are expected to have Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam back in the lineup Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets

The Toronto Raptors will have their stars back for Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

After playing without Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby on Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Raptors' injury report looks much better for Wednesday night. The team will welcome back all four starters against the Nets, though both Paul Watson Jr. and Rodney Hood have been ruled out with knee tendonitis.

Lowry's return will be just his 10th game played in Toronto's last 12 outings. He's been battling a combination of a nagging foot infection and so-called "rest" issues that have forced him out of the lineup lately.

VanVleet returns from a hip injury he briefly played through last Friday night before missing Sunday night's game.

Siakam returns after a mysterious shoulder injury that Raptors coach Nick Nurse didn't have an explanation for. Wednesday will be Siakam's first time back on the court in a week.

Anunoby will return after a two-game absence from some sort of lower-body injury. It was first characterized as a right knee injury when Toronto played Orlando but was later changed to a left calf strain for Toronto's game against Oklahoma City.

The Brooklyn Nets have yet to announce an injury report for Wednesday's game.

