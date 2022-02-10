5 Takeaway From Bobby Webster's Trade Deadline Press Conference

The Toronto Raptors made one trade deadline deal Thursday afternoon, sending Goran Dragic and a lottery-protected first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for Thaddeus Young and the Detroit Pistons' 2022 second-round pick.

Here are the biggest takeaways from general manager Bobby Webster's annual post-trade deadline press conference:

1. Toronto has been eyeing Young for Years

The Raptors have had their eyes on the 33-year-old Young for a while now, Webster said. They had made multiple attempts to acquire him in the past but were never able to find the right deal.

"We felt like this was a good situation where we’re bringing him into Toronto. And we think this is a good situation where he really complements the core," Webster said. "He kind of complements more than tries to substitute what they’re doing. Part of the philosophy for us was maintaining and respecting what this group was doing, and (figuring out) how we can add to it.”

Young is, unsurprisingly, a 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-foot wingspan.

2. The middle of the draft is all the same

Toronto's first-round pick is lottery protected from picks 1 to 14 and assuming it conveys this year it'll likely be in the middle of the first round, presumably between picks 15 and 20. By acquiring Detroit's second-round pick, presumably a very high second-round pick, the Raptors really only moved back 10 to 15 or so picks in the draft.

"That’s the value play here. You slide a little bit in the draft and you pick up a player that you think is gonna help you," Webster said. "Historically, it’s an area in the draft where we’ve operated in the past. Realistically, we don’t see a ton of incremental change between those picks.”

3. Other options slipped away

While Young was a high priority on Toronto's trade board, Webster said, the Raptors did look at a number of other options that included taking on some more long-term money compared to Young who is on an expiring deal.

"There were some options to take on additional money. Ultimately, those deals fell through, and then, a couple of other examples, the money went out so far it was sort of risky so we walked away from those," Webster said. "Everyone always says it, but you don't know what really slips out of your grasp because you don't know what was there."

Toronto was parsing through deals right up until the buzzer.

"It was pretty busy. There were a couple stressful moments at 2:45, 2:50. But we made it through," Webster said. "It wasn’t as stressful as last year, I can tell you that.”

4. Added flexibility

Toronto was right up against the luxury tax prior to the deal and now has nearly $5 million of luxury tax space to work with this season. It'll allow the Raptors to turn Justin Champagnie's two-way contract into a full contract, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

It also allows them to potentially re-sign Young using his Bird Rights in the summer when he hits free agency while maintaining the mid-level exception to sign other free agents.

"We feel like we had some ability to spend, either keeping our own players or going out and get some other ones," Webster said of this upcoming summer.

5. Adds veteran experience

With the way the core has been playing lately, Toronto was very cautious to not rock the boat. Young is a valuable veteran with playoff experience who should fit in seamlessly with what the Raptors want to do on both ends of the court.

"I think he's a high-level professional, obviously, just being in this league for this long. He's developed into a leader and I think you saw that probably even with Chicago the last few years," Webster said.

Webster said he sees Young as a versatile defender who is able to switch defensively, play disruptive defense and use his hands to poke the ball loose. He's also a high IQ offensive player who can pass and fit into Toronto's system.

"He can help us on the court. I think he can help those guys prepare and learn (for the playoffs)," Webster said. "I think this adds to our depth as far as types of players that we like."

Eubanks Waived

Webster confirmed that Drew Eubanks, who was also acquired in the deal, has been waived. He was only involved in the deal for salary matching purposes.

