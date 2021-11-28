Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Celtics

After two weeks on the road, the Toronto Raptors are finally back home as they get set to take on the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

What to Watch For

The Raptors and Celtics have played to a pair of one-sided contests this season with Toronto blowing out Boston in the first meeting before the Celtics returned the favor with a 104-88 beatdown earlier this month. Both games have come down to a lack of effort, the coaches said post-game. If that happens again for either side, there could be another blowout at Scotiabank Arena.

Boston hasn't been a powerhouse offensively this season, but the Celtics defense remains stout as ever. Toronto's ability to grab offensive rebounds against Boston's bigs will be a telling factor Sunday.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have ruled out Khem Birch while Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby are questionable.

The Celtics have ruled out Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams III. Jaylen Brown is questionable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -1.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 208.5

