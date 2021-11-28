Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Celtics
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Celtics

    The Toronto Raptors will take on the Boston Celtics: Here's where to watch, injury updates, and betting lines
    David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will take on the Boston Celtics: Here's where to watch, injury updates, and betting lines

    After two weeks on the road, the Toronto Raptors are finally back home as they get set to take on the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

    What to Watch For

    • The Raptors and Celtics have played to a pair of one-sided contests this season with Toronto blowing out Boston in the first meeting before the Celtics returned the favor with a 104-88 beatdown earlier this month. Both games have come down to a lack of effort, the coaches said post-game. If that happens again for either side, there could be another blowout at Scotiabank Arena.
    • Boston hasn't been a powerhouse offensively this season, but the Celtics defense remains stout as ever. Toronto's ability to grab offensive rebounds against Boston's bigs will be a telling factor Sunday.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have ruled out Khem Birch while Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby are questionable.

    The Celtics have ruled out Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams III. Jaylen Brown is questionable.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are -1.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 208.5

    Fred VanVleet shows his value to a young Raptors team in loss to Pacers

    Yuta Watanabe shows why he'll have a spot in the Raptors' rotation

    Plenty of questions still to be answered as Raptors reach 1/4 mark of the season

