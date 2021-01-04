Raptors vs Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Monday's Game

The Raptors will get a chance for revenge Monday night when they take on the Boston Celtics in a playoff rematch. Here's how to watch

The Toronto Raptors will have a chance at revenge when they return to Tampa to take on the Boston Celtics on Monday night. It'll be the teams first meeting this season after the Celtics eliminated the Raptors in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals just a few months ago.

For the most part, these teams are pretty much the same. The Raptors, of course, have turned over their backcourt, bidding adieu to Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, while the Celtics said goodbye to Gordon Hayward — who didn't play against Toronto in the playoffs — and will be without Kemba Walker who is still recovering from injury.

The Celtics head south on the second half of a back-to-back after clinching a 122-120 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. It was a thrilling contest that should have most of the Celtics stars exhausted. Jaylen Brown led the way with 31 points in 35 minutes while Jayson Tatum tallied 24 points and 12 assists in 37 minutes.

It'll be an opportunity for a statement game from Pascal Siakam whose performance has taken a significant dip since the start of the pandemic. Against the Celtics, he averaged just 14.9 points on 38% shooting last playoffs. Those struggles have carried over into this season for the 26-year-old who is averaging 16.5 points on 39.4% shooting this year.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics

Date: Monday, January 4, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub - 98.5 FM

Celtics Stream: Click Here

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Odds*

Spread: Raptors -1.5

Moneyline: TOR -143, BOS +130

O/U: 215

*From Action Network