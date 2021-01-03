Siakam's Woes Continue as Raptors Falter against Pelicans

The Raptors struggles continue against the New Orleans Pelicans while Pascal Siakam fouls out in Toronto's 120-116 loss on Saturday

The Toronto Raptors wanted to send a message to Pascal Siakam.

On the surface, it was because of the way he walked off the court after fouling out in the final moments of their 100-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a bad look for the typically joyful Siakam, but nothing too atypical for a frustrated star. It wasn't long ago that Kyle Lowry did the same thing, walking off the court before halftime to "decompress" back in 2016. Clearly, there was something more. Clearly whatever has been plaguing Siakam since the start of the pandemic has boiled over and those frustrations have hit a concerning level.

The trend continued Saturday night as the Raptors dropped their fourth game this season, 120-116 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Not only did Siakam struggle from the floor, but it again appeared to linger throughout the game before he ultimately fouled out early in the fourth quarter.

Once he departed, Raptors coach Nick Nurse turned to Chris Boucher who stepped up all night, playing significant minutes at the power forward spot in Siakam's absence. When he took over for Siakam midway through the fourth Toronto found themselves staring down a double-digit deficit. Minutes later, the Raptors were up 113-111.

But those scoring woes reared their ugly head again for Toronto. A pair of late turnovers and a missed free throw from OG Anunoby in crunch time cost the Raptors dearly.

Fred VanVleet

If not for Fred VanVleet, the Raptors would have been in a ton of trouble early. He seemed to be the only one who could create in the first half, scoring 21 points before the break including five buckets within the 3-point arc. Considering how good the Pelicans are inside, his inside scoring, even in transition was impressive.

He finished the game with a team-high 27 points, eight rebounds, and five assists

Big Rotation

The centre rotation appears as though it's going to be a headache for Nurse all season. Some nights it'll be the Aron Baynes night, other nights — like Saturday — Alex Len will be the first big off the bench when the opponents have supersized centres, and other times it'll be time for Boucher.

The problem for Nurse will be figuring out who the right matchup is on any given night and then riding the hot hand. So far it's been an issue for Nurse who has had someone different step up every night while the other bigs slump.

Against the Pelicans it was Boucher who bounced between the power forward and centre spot and finished with 24 points in 28 minutes. He was one of the lone bright spots for Toronto on an otherwise disappointing evening.

Kyle Lowry The Coach

Late in the first quarter Terence Davis did something that clearly frustrated Nurse. It was unclear exactly what it was from the broadcast, but whatever he did prompted a discussion on the sideline first between Davis and Nurse and then with Lowry.

Davis is still developing as a player, especially in his decision making. Seeing Lowry so willing to teach his sophomore teammate was a good sign of the 34-year-old guard's leadership.

Up Next: Boston Celtics

The Raptors will have the day off before returning on Monday to take on the Boston Celtics in a playoff rematch at 7:30 p.m. ET.