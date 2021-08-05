Masai Ujiri Re-Signs with the Toronto Raptors

Masai Ujiri is coming back.

The Toronto Raptors have officially brought back the 51-year-old Ujiri on a "significant new deal" to make him the president and vice chancellor of the organization, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The

In a video released by the organization, Ujiri called Toronto home.

"I love being the leader of the Toronto Raptors, and I am here to stay," he said, adding that his goal is to continue winning with the organization.

Ujiri took over the Raptors as the general manager back in 2013 to replace the departing Brian Colangelo. He quickly became one of the NBA's top executives, turning the Raptors into a first-class organization and eventually NBA champions.

His return to Toronto means the Raptors will keep Bobby Webster, Nick Nurse, and Ujiri around for at least next season. It's unclear how long the trio is under contract, but their presence will keep the organization stable for the years to come.

Ujiri had previously said his negotiations with MLSE this summer would not come down to money. Instead, he wanted a commitment from the organization to long-term success and making sure the Raptors were treated fairly by the league in matters that pertain specifically to being the league's only Canadian market.

